Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Holdings Raised by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Charter Trust Co. grew its stake in Linde by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Linde by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Linde by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Linde by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.71.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $5.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $282.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,680. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $310.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $141.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a one year low of $267.51 and a one year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

