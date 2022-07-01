Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 398,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Linde were worth $128,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.79. The stock had a trading volume of 46,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,680. The company has a market capitalization of $142.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.67. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $267.51 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.71.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

