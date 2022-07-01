LiquidApps Market Capitalization Tops $459,601.20 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $459,601.20 and $1,759.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000472 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000966 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00077462 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

