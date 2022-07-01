Litecoin Cash (LCC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,642.00

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $1,642.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.09 or 0.00762660 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,432.60 or 0.99920221 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 760,609,481 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.