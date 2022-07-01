Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SPOT stock traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $95.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,305. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.01 and its 200-day moving average is $150.65. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of -132.15 and a beta of 1.79.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.
Spotify Technology Profile (Get Rating)
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
