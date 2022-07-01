Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT stock traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $95.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,305. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.01 and its 200-day moving average is $150.65. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of -132.15 and a beta of 1.79.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

