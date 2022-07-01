Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 4,970 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 11.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,909 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,084 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.98. 105,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,354,735. The firm has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.76.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.