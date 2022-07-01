Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,854 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,698 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. State Street Corp increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,292,021,000 after purchasing an additional 183,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Applied Materials by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,385,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,671,813,000 after purchasing an additional 62,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Applied Materials by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,248,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,013 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.89. 430,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,459,335. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.62 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.85.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.27.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

