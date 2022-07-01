Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,475 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded down $7.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,847. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.84. The firm has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $302.65.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group set a $312.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.10.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

