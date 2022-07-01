Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 45,793 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $752,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.85. 19,608,007 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.09.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.