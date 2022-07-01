Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 61,317 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,317 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.95. 38,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,940,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $142.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.40 and a 200-day moving average of $94.37. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.85%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

