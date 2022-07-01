Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 68,962 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 68,962 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.4% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.56. 86,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,062,389. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,967 shares of company stock valued at $20,495,397 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

