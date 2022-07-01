LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $33.80

Shares of LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.80 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 30.60 ($0.38). LMS Capital shares last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.40), with a volume of 14,500 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,625.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a GBX 0.63 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from LMS Capital’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. LMS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

