Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Trimmed by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after buying an additional 1,152,397 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,241,348,000 after purchasing an additional 274,160 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 434,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,281,000 after purchasing an additional 229,294 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LMT stock traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $426.11. The company had a trading volume of 15,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,168. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $433.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.77.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.