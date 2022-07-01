Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,241,348,000 after buying an additional 274,160 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after buying an additional 1,152,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,470 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,543,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $427.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.