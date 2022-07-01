L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given New €400.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €435.00 ($462.77) to €400.00 ($425.53) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LRLCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €260.00 ($276.60) to €282.00 ($300.00) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €339.00 ($360.64) to €350.00 ($372.34) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €395.00 ($420.21) to €385.00 ($409.57) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €450.00 ($478.72) to €420.00 ($446.81) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €410.00 ($436.17) to €421.00 ($447.87) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $380.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $69.05 on Monday. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $62.39 and a twelve month high of $97.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8681 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

