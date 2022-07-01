Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $174.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.