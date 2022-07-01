LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. lessened its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,873 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.16% of LPL Financial worth $23,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $184.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.25. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.03 and a 12 month high of $220.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.16. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPLA. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities raised shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.86.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $3,908,622.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $32,580,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $2,708,144.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,245,371.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

