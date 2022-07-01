LUKSO (LYXe) Price Hits $4.41

LUKSO (LYXe) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One LUKSO coin can currently be bought for $4.41 or 0.00021629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. LUKSO has a total market cap of $67.07 million and $547,324.00 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004908 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,336.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002504 BTC.

LUKSO Profile

LUKSO is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,205,916 coins. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io . LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso

According to CryptoCompare, “LUKSO, the Blockchain for the new digital lifestyle is created by former Ethereum Developer Fabian Vogelsteller, author of ERC20 and ERC725, developer of web3.js and the Mist Browser. LUKSO is a multiverse blockchain network where the worlds of fashion, gaming, design, and social media intersect. It focuses on bringing Blockchain to the masses, through its smart contract-based blockchain, industry involving standards processes, and an innovative new direction of decentralized applications. What are LYX and LYXe?LYX is the native cryptocurrency of the future LUKSO Blockchain. It is the fuel of the decentralized LUKSO ecosystem. LYX is required for transaction fees, which block producers receive, as well as for staking to participate in the consensus process.LYXe is the representation of LYX on the Ethereum Blockchain. The Reversible ICO releases LYXe to its participants. Once the LUKSO main-network launches a process will be created to migrate LYXe to LYX on the LUKSO Blockchain. How does the Reversible ICO (rICO) work? The Reversible ICO (“rICO”) allows you to buy LYXe over time, while maintaining the ability to reverse your commitment partially at any point within 8 months. Instead of buying LYXe instantly like in a regular ICO, the rICO allows you “reserve” a desired amount of LYXe, which will then be purchased automatically throughout the period of the 8 months at your initial commitment price. NOTE: Before you have verified your identity (KYC) your price can still change. Should between your initial reservation and your whitelisting the price change, you will reserve automatically in the current higher price stage. If you do not want that, you can always return your ETH immediately. You can return any un-bought LYXe to the rICO smart contract address at any point in time, and you will receive the corresponding ETH back. Unlocked LYXe can not be reversed. The total LYXe balance will be automatically visible in your wallet after you “reserve” and you verified your identity. You will only be able to move and transact with the part of the balance that is finally bought and not reversible. “

LUKSO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

