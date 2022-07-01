Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.35-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.61 billion-$7.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.54 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.82-$1.87 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $365.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $423.88.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

NASDAQ LULU opened at $272.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 33.7% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 103.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.