Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading Down 7.2%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) was down 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.05. Approximately 24,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,102,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 535.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYEL)
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL)
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.