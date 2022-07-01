Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading Down 7.2%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) was down 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.05. Approximately 24,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,102,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85.

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 3,006.62%. The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 535.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

