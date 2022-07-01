LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.12.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $87.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $83.50 and a one year high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

