Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.71

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.71 and traded as high as $3.90. Macquarie Infrastructure shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 1,159,425 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $347.93 million, a P/E ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Macquarie Infrastructure ( NYSE:MIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 558.58% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $68.68 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,392,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,654,000 after buying an additional 1,730,700 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,266,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,544 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,894,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,013,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 884,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company that processes and distributes gas, and provides related services to corporations, government agencies, and individual customers. The company distributes and sells synthetic natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas to industrial, commercial, residential, hospitality, military, public sector, and wholesale users.

