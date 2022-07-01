Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.20

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.20 and last traded at $52.30, with a volume of 178413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.

MSGE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.64 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 129,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 38,635 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 527,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,952,000 after acquiring an additional 21,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

