Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 45.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 106.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 28.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 27,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGYR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.21. Magyar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Magyar Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MGYR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Magyar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

