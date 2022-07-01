Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.82

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 2763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.
The stock has a market capitalization of $953.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)
