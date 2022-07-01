Maj Invest Holding A S Acquires 2,147,372 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147,372 shares during the period. eBay comprises about 7.4% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned 1.18% of eBay worth $396,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. State Street Corp boosted its position in eBay by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,031,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,930,580,000 after buying an additional 150,255 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in eBay by 34.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $783,433,000 after buying an additional 3,428,575 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in eBay by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,073,067 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $403,857,000 after buying an additional 911,188 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $381,096,000 after buying an additional 1,726,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in eBay by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,725,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $314,216,000 after buying an additional 523,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. UBS Group lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.19.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.47. The stock had a trading volume of 201,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,358,840. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average is $54.62.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

