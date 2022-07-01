Maj Invest Holding A S Sells 12,505 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Maj Invest Holding A S decreased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,207,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,505 shares during the period. Packaging Co. of America comprises about 6.4% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $344,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $136.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.12%.

PKG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.86.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

