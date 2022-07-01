Maj Invest Holding A S Sells 3,753 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Maj Invest Holding A S lessened its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for approximately 4.2% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned about 0.87% of Tractor Supply worth $226,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.48. 6,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,268. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.05. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

Several brokerages have commented on TSCO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.63.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

