Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 72.8% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter worth $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 16,128 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 355,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Manhattan Bridge Capital stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.54. 1,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,032. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.28%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.