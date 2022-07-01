Margaret M. V. Preston Sells 10,580 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MKC traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.59. 44,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 258.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 71,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 51,583 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.