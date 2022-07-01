Marketfield Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 80,590 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,000. Mosaic accounts for about 4.1% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 62,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Mosaic by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 361,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after acquiring an additional 24,207 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,823,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after buying an additional 167,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

In other Mosaic news, Director Gregory L. Ebel acquired 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,273,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,039 shares of company stock worth $6,499,395 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MOS opened at $46.76 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.50%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

Mosaic Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.