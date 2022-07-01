Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.06

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.11. Marrone Bio Innovations shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 445,211 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MBII shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Marrone Bio Innovations ( NASDAQ:MBII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 47.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 75,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

