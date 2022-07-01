Masco (NYSE:MAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. Masco has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Masco will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 143,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after buying an additional 37,122 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 38,925 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 181,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 112,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

