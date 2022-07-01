MASQ Market Cap Hits $1.21 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 1st. In the last week, MASQ has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0472 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $41,295.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MASQ alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.48 or 0.02166774 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00193563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00083139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015994 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.