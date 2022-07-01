Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lessened by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MA opened at $315.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.47.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

