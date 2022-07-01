Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,934 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Nasdaq makes up 1.5% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $13,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.76. 13,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,158. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.31 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

