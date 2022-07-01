Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 100.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Veeva Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on VEEV. Barclays cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.68.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $6.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.05. 8,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,907. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.97, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.37 and a 200 day moving average of $206.07.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at $91,555.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,106,306. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

