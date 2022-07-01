Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $3.96 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of STERIS by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 233,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in STERIS by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,797. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.41. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $192.40 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.40.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,611,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,659 shares of company stock worth $4,589,759. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

