Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,763 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Illumina by 510.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,022 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.92.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $4.25 on Friday, hitting $188.61. 18,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,560. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

