Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,599 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 435,082 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,854 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKAM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.53. 9,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,317. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.99 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $1,893,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $1,190,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,601.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,608. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $126.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Akamai Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.