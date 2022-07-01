Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,769 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 244,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,769 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 302,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,239,000 after acquiring an additional 21,194 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $1,019,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JEF traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.34. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.71.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

Several research analysts have commented on JEF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

