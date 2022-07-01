Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,530 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 731.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,252. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.46 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GXO shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.12.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

