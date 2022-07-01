Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,312 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises 1.7% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $14,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $350,304,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,173,750,000 after purchasing an additional 860,365 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,065,000 after buying an additional 807,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $116,081,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.85 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.11.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.90.

In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

