Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 329,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 9,000,942 shares.The stock last traded at $73.37 and had previously closed at $73.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 12,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

