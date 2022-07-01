Matthew Jeffs Buys 10,000 Shares of Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC) Stock

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Rating) insider Matthew Jeffs purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £7,400 ($9,078.64).

LON ARC opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.90) on Friday. Arcontech Group plc has a one year low of GBX 69.25 ($0.85) and a one year high of GBX 179 ($2.20). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 77.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.83 million and a PE ratio of 1,050.00.

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

