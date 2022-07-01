Matthew Jeffs Buys 10,000 Shares of Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC) Stock

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Rating) insider Matthew Jeffs purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £7,400 ($9,078.64).
LON ARC opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.90) on Friday. Arcontech Group plc has a one year low of GBX 69.25 ($0.85) and a one year high of GBX 179 ($2.20). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 77.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.83 million and a PE ratio of 1,050.00.
About Arcontech Group (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Arcontech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcontech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.