Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Shares Gap Down to $4.35

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $4.22. Maverix Metals shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $649.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a current ratio of 17.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56.

Maverix Metals ( NYSE:MMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMX. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Maverix Metals by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 27.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

