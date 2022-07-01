MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.30

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.30 and last traded at $32.41, with a volume of 7798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.

A number of analysts recently commented on MXL shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.08 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 489,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,502,000 after purchasing an additional 484,521 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at $23,507,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,123,000 after purchasing an additional 300,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,452,000 after purchasing an additional 289,146 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

