MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.30

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.30 and last traded at $32.41, with a volume of 7798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.
A number of analysts recently commented on MXL shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 489,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,502,000 after purchasing an additional 484,521 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at $23,507,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,123,000 after purchasing an additional 300,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,452,000 after purchasing an additional 289,146 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
