Mayra Idali Chimienti Sells 1,521 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $17,445.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,337.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MCW stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.88. 974,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,647. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCW. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 219,213,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,870,000 after buying an additional 4,051,981 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth $65,866,000. Crow s Nest Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 221.1% in the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,011 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 23.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 24.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,091,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,990 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

