Mayra Idali Chimienti Sells 1,521 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $17,445.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,337.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
MCW stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.88. 974,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,647. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.
Mister Car Wash Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mister Car Wash (MCW)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.