Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Trading Down 2.4%

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.65. 36,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 100,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $158.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $136.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.32 million. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter worth $31,569,000. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $1,673,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the third quarter worth about $1,974,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 62,886 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 53,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

