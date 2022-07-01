Mdex Reaches Market Capitalization of $78.42 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 30th. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0869 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular exchanges. Mdex has a total market cap of $78.42 million and approximately $8.10 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 430.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.74 or 0.10464483 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00187927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00079024 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015714 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 902,271,060 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

